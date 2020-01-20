WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.92 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, C2CX and Bancor Network. WAX has a total market cap of $19.92 million and $296,120.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.03368511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00128065 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,603,094,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,894,592 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, Bithumb, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, C2CX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Kyber Network, Tidex, Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

