WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.34, approximately 3,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

