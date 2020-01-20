WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.34, approximately 3,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit