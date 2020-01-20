Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centrica (CNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centrica (LON: CNA):

1/20/2020 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/14/2020 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “reduce” rating.

1/13/2020 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 68 ($0.89).

1/9/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 128 ($1.68).

CNA stock traded up GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -8.74.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

