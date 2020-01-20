WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.21.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,990,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,225,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,378. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

