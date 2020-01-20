Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $285.97

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.97 and traded as high as $314.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $313.00, with a volume of 79,920 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wincanton from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.41).

Get Wincanton alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.86. The firm has a market cap of $389.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.