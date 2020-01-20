Worldpay (NYSE:WP) vs. Exela Technologies (NYSE:XELA) Head-To-Head Review

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and Worldpay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Worldpay 0 14 7 0 2.33

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,225.97%. Worldpay has a consensus target price of $113.91, indicating a potential downside of 15.62%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Worldpay.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Worldpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10% Worldpay 3.63% 11.28% 4.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Worldpay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.04 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -0.59 Worldpay $3.93 billion 10.70 $12.80 million $3.68 36.68

Worldpay has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worldpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldpay has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Worldpay shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Worldpay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Worldpay beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management. It also provides value-added services, such data analytics and information management solutions, foreign currency management, and various funding options; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. In addition, the company offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. Further, it provides card and statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers. The company serves merchants and financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks through direct sales forces and referral partners. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

