XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 1,314,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,889. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $998.41 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.64.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

