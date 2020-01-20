XEL (XEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $421,488.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, XEL has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. XEL has a market cap of $421,488.00 and $130.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000594 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

