Xpediator (LON:XPD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.15 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), 47,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 39,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.96.

In other news, insider Charles McGurin purchased 43,715 shares of Xpediator stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £13,988.80 ($18,401.47). Also, insider Wim Pauwels bought 80,000 shares of Xpediator stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,600 ($38,937.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 138,715 shares of company stock worth $4,913,880.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

