Zacks: 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Given $14.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 111 an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 111 alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. 111 has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.11.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 111 will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 111 (YI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.