Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $157.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.19 million and the highest is $168.48 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $138.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $640.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.63 million to $651.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $644.45 million, with estimates ranging from $616.52 million to $675.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,668.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 357,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,941. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

