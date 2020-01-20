Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

