Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLYC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 157,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,796. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.58.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

