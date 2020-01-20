Zacks: Analysts Expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. 1,765,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $955.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

