Zacks: Analysts Expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

TLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of TLC opened at $5.30 on Friday. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

