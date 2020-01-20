Zacks: Analysts Expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.26 Million

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will report $56.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.01 million to $56.50 million. Telenav reported sales of $57.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full-year sales of $238.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.52 million to $245.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Telenav by 146.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telenav in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Telenav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 193,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

