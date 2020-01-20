Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will post $416.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.20 million and the highest is $424.40 million. Century Aluminum reported sales of $486.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

CENX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 1,213,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,686. The firm has a market cap of $638.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.97. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $911,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

