Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post sales of $62.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.62 million. HealthStream reported sales of $59.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $253.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $894.29 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HealthStream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in HealthStream by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

