Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

HTLD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. 191,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heartland Express by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

