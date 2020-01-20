Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QUMU shares. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ QUMU remained flat at $$2.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Qumu has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Vern Hanzlik purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

