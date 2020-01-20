Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

ITCI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,407,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.96. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $599,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $513,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

