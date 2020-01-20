Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 655,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

