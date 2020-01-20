Zacks: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

IX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ORIX by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ORIX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ORIX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

