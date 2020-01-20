Zel Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Zel has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $5.40 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00619022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00132152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00126994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,043,700 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

