Zilla Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,724.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $336,870.00 and approximately $11,724.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

