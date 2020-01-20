Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.23. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 16,883 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

About Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

