Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SNYYF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Monday.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.