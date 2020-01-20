Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SNYYF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Monday.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
