Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 143 Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).
  • On Monday, November 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

Shares of CCH stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,779 ($36.56). 260,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,576.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,622.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

