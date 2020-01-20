ZTCoin (ZT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.39 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $11.66 million and $3.39 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.55 or 0.05565960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.