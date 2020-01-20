Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 691,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

