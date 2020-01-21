$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.37. Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,614. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

