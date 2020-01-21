$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 416,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,576. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $276.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit