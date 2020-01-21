$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 416,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,576. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $276.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.