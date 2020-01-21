$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Altice USA by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,804,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.