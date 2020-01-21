$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 622.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 427,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $339.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

