-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,375. Allakos has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of -1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

