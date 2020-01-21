$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.64. Monro also posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Monro by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Monro by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 77,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.