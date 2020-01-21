$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

