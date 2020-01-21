1,499 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

SWK traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.