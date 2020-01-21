16,717 Shares in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,177,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,354,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 798,294 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 1,411,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.