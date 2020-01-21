1irstcoin One Day Volume Reaches $72,727.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00014946 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and approximately $72,727.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042655 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,391 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.