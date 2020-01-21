$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. AON posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.96. 284,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AON has a 1-year low of $151.65 and a 1-year high of $212.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 15,731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,896 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AON by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,051,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

