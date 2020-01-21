2,491 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VOE traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8443 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

