3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,851. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

