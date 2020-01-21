3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 257.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 20.3% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $179.39. 3,367,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average of $168.69. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.