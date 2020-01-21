4,348 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,987 shares of company stock worth $2,159,308. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $125.71. 82,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,400. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

