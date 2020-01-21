500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.69. 500.com shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 651 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 919.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 500.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 500.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 500.com during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 500.com by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 500.com by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

