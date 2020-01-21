6,549 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

