7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Up 27.3%

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG) shares rose 27.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), approximately 91,900,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22,054% from the average daily volume of 414,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.19.

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

