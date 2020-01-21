8,799 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 423,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,951. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

