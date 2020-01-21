AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,722,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,714. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

